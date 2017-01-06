Zillow predicts hottest neighborhoods in San Jose metro area, Oakland
Zillow has predicted the top 10 hottest neighborhoods in the San Jose metro area and Oakland for 2017. Zillow has just busted out its 10 hottest neighborhoods for 2017 in the San Jose and San Francisco metropolitan areas - and they're not necessarily the ones you would have predicted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Rudy
|110
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Ron
|171
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Thu
|Sid123
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 2
|RjRj
|130
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC