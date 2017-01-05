Will new Palo Alto police station inc...

Will new Palo Alto police station include shooting range?

The design and environmental assessment phase begins in 2017 for a new three-story Public Safety Building at 250 Sherman Ave. and a 460-space public parking garage in the California Avenue commercial area of Palo Alto. The City Council voted in December 2016 to approve a $7 million contract with RossDrulisCusenbery Architecture for design and environmental assessment work.

