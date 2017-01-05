'Why's guys
James Franco, Zoey Deutch, Bryan CRanston, Megan Mullally and Griffin Gluck star in the parents-meet-fiance comedy, "Why Him?" Photo courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. "Why Him?" is a comedy that nakedly apes "Meet the Parents," only with a twist: This time the point of view doesn't belong to the son-in-law-to-be but rather the father, horrified by the fiancA© chosen by his daughter. As with "Meet the Parents," much of the appeal of the film rests with the leading players.
Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
