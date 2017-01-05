'Why's guys

'Why's guys

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

James Franco, Zoey Deutch, Bryan CRanston, Megan Mullally and Griffin Gluck star in the parents-meet-fiance comedy, "Why Him?" Photo courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. "Why Him?" is a comedy that nakedly apes "Meet the Parents," only with a twist: This time the point of view doesn't belong to the son-in-law-to-be but rather the father, horrified by the fiancA© chosen by his daughter. As with "Meet the Parents," much of the appeal of the film rests with the leading players.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 3 hr Kelly 170
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Mon RjRj 130
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
News Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc... Dec 25 mnthind 1
ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE Dec 23 ABC NEWS 3
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at January 05 at 9:16AM PST

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,526 • Total comments across all topics: 277,630,361

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC