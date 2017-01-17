Why Asian Box is ready to expand in an uncertain restaurant

Asian Box , the fast-growing local Vietnamese eatery , has a space opening in Burlingame next week at 1401 Burlingame Avenue, and others en route to San Francisco's Chestnut Street and San Jose's Brokaw Plaza. At this point, Asian Box already has roots in Palo Alto, Mountain View, San Francisco , Los Angeles and Irvine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.