We're Open

Dear Friends of Heart + Home Collaborative Women's Shelter, Sunday, January 15, 2017 Heart + Home welcomed the first seven guests of the 2017 winter shelter season tonight. Board of Directors members and community volunteers worked this afternoon to put the final touches on arrangements to welcome our guests.
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Sat
|momfor36years
|132
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 12
|Kelly
|176
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
