VTA released proposed overhaul of bus...

VTA released proposed overhaul of bus lines, considering changes to fares

At last week Thursday's board meeting, VTA released a draft overhaul of its bus and light rail service, and discussed potential changes to fares. The agency hasn't yet decided how a half-billion dollars in Measure B funding could improve the proposed changes.

