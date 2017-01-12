VTA may trim, alter Palo Alto bus routes

VTA may trim, alter Palo Alto bus routes

19 hrs ago

Some Palo Alto residents and community service providers are opposing a major bus service overhaul proposal by the Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority that they say will compromise students, seniors and veterans' access to crucial lines.

