United council chooses Scharff, Kniss to lead Palo Alto in 2017
Councilwoman Liz Kniss, the top vote-getter in last November's council election, is sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, by her friend, Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, Photo by Gennady Sheyner Marking a changing of the guard at City Hall, the Palo Alto City Council bid farewell Tuesday night to three outgoing members, welcomed three newcomers and elected as its mayor and vice mayor two veterans who will not need an orientation. With a pair of unanimous of votes, Greg Scharff and Liz Kniss were chosen by their council peers to serve as the city's mayor and vice mayor, respectively, for 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Kelly
|165
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Mon
|RjRj
|130
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC