United council chooses Scharff, Kniss...

United council chooses Scharff, Kniss to lead Palo Alto in 2017

Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

Councilwoman Liz Kniss, the top vote-getter in last November's council election, is sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, by her friend, Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, Photo by Gennady Sheyner Marking a changing of the guard at City Hall, the Palo Alto City Council bid farewell Tuesday night to three outgoing members, welcomed three newcomers and elected as its mayor and vice mayor two veterans who will not need an orientation. With a pair of unanimous of votes, Greg Scharff and Liz Kniss were chosen by their council peers to serve as the city's mayor and vice mayor, respectively, for 2017.

