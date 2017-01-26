tragic tale of two cities: a willowly...

tragic tale of two cities: a willowly cloverleaf

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Menlo Park City Council

Forwarded Message ----- From: Neilson Buchanan <cnsbuchanan_at_ To: Neilson Buchanan <cnsbuchanan_at_ Cc: Dave Price <price_at_ Sent: Sunday, January 29, 2017 11:40 PM Subject: tragic tale of two cities: a willowly cloverleaf Kudos to Mr. Wobber and Mr. Cline, See honest exchange in email chain below. Lets use new cloverleaf at 101/Willow as a learning opportunity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Menlo Park City Council.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Makayla Ramsey 11 hr Karma 1
Macular degeneration breaking treatment Sat Going blind Not 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 14 momfor36years 132
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec '16 Yeah yeah 1
News Palo Alto schools, council take steps to protec... Dec '16 spytheweb 4
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,290 • Total comments across all topics: 278,383,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC