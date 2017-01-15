Traffic advisory: Expect delays on University Avenue
Palo Alto police are warning motorists driving through downtown Palo Alto to expect slight delays on University Avenue starting Sunday night. A portion of the roadway is scheduled to be closed for a construction project overnight Sunday, Jan. 15, through either Monday, Jan. 16, or Tuesday, Jan. 17 .
