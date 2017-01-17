Top-quality pastas, warm hospitality and a gem of a wine list are iTalico's strong points.
After three years in business, brothers and business partners Franco and Maico Campilongo were having so much fun and success with their first restaurant, Terun, on Palo Alto's California Avenue, that when opportunity knocked - just a few doors down and across the street - they answered. The result is Italico, in the spot that was once, for a brief time, Fire, Oak and Barley.
