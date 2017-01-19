Today: Celebrating life of Judith Delsman Robinson of Atherton

A celebration of life of Judith Delsman Robinson, a longtime Atherton resident, teacher and volunteer, will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church, 330 Ravenswood Ave. in Menlo Park at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. She lived in Atherton for 45 years where she and her husband of more than 50 years, Walter J. Robinson, raised their family. In 1966, when her husband began teaching at Stanford Law School, she began her teaching career at La Entrada Middle School in the Las Lomitas School District, where she taught until the birth of her second daughter in 1978.

