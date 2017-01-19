Today: Celebrating life of Judith Del...

Today: Celebrating life of Judith Delsman Robinson of Atherton

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Almanac

A celebration of life of Judith Delsman Robinson, a longtime Atherton resident, teacher and volunteer, will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church, 330 Ravenswood Ave. in Menlo Park at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. She lived in Atherton for 45 years where she and her husband of more than 50 years, Walter J. Robinson, raised their family. In 1966, when her husband began teaching at Stanford Law School, she began her teaching career at La Entrada Middle School in the Las Lomitas School District, where she taught until the birth of her second daughter in 1978.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Wed Ron 182
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 14 momfor36years 132
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 12 hitler 2
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,510 • Total comments across all topics: 278,054,604

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC