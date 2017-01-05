Third suspect in smash-and-grab burglary of Bloomingdale's is arrested
A fugitive wanted in a brazen 2015 burglary of Bloomingdale's department store at Stanford Shopping Center has been captured after allegedly robbing a smoke shop in Grass Valley, according to police. Police arrested Joseph Daniel Sandoval, 31, from Hayward, on Jan. 3 after a high-speed chase that involved vehicles, a helicopter and a foot pursuit, Grass Valley police said.
