TheatreWorks taking David Sedarisa a Santaland Diariesa on the road

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will take a road trip to Foothill College's 180-seat Lohman Theatre for a new production of David Sedaris' "The Santaland Diaries" next winter as a holiday show. The troupe also announced that the company will launch its 2017/18 season at the Lucie Stern Theatre in Palo Alto with the world premiere of "The Four Immigrants: An American Musical Manga" .

