TheatreWorks Brings International Comic Drama CALLIGRAPHY to Palo Alto

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley continues its 2016/2017 season with the Regional Premiere of Velina Hasu Houston 's international comic drama, Calligraphy . Two continents, two cultures, two estranged sisters, and two cousins determined to bridge the gap between them, are all boldly calligraphed in this free-wheeling work set in Los Angeles and Tokyo, past and present.

