Tesla Narrowly Misses 80,000-Vehicle Sales Goal in 2016
Tesla Motors Inc.'s fourth-quarter sales rose 27%-but not enough for the Silicon Valley auto maker to reach its goal of delivering at least 80,000 vehicles in 2016. The Palo Alto, Calif., company sold 22,200 vehicles during the October-through-December period, compared with 17,478 a year earlier, Tesla said Tuesday.
