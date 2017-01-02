Tesla Gives U.K. Buyers Two Weeks to Dodge Brexit Price Increase
Tesla Motors Inc. customers in the U.K. may find their Christmas cash goes a little further than expected after the carmaker postponed a price increase by two weeks. raise prices 5 percent in the U.K. have been put off until Jan. 15 from the original beginning-of-the-year deadline, Tesla said Monday in an e-mailed statement.
