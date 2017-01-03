Teen suicides prompt mandate for Cali...

Teen suicides prompt mandate for California schools to confront issue

In California and across the country, suicide is the second leading cause of death among teens-a grim reminder that many high school students' primary barrier to adulthood is themselves. More young people take their own lives than the number killed by cancer, heart disease, birth defects, stroke, flu, pneumonia and chronic lung disease combined.

