Teen Arts Council movie night to feature a The Princess Bridea Friday
The Teen Arts Council will host a movie night as its first event of the year at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Mitchell Park Teen Center. While there is no official theme this year, the infamous date of Friday the 13th will play a role in the evening's decor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paly Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Kelly
|176
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|7 hr
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|16 hr
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 2
|RjRj
|130
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC