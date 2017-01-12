Teen Arts Council movie night to feat...

Teen Arts Council movie night to feature a The Princess Bridea Friday

The Teen Arts Council will host a movie night as its first event of the year at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Mitchell Park Teen Center. While there is no official theme this year, the infamous date of Friday the 13th will play a role in the evening's decor.

Palo Alto, CA

