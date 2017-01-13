Tap Sensation Rhythmic Circus Comes t...

Tap Sensation Rhythmic Circus Comes to Palo Alto

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Oshman Family JCC brings rapid-fire tap dancing accompanied by a swingin' seven-piece band to Palo Alto, when it presents the world renowned Rhythmic Circus in its international sensation show Feet Don't Fail Me Now! Brilliant staging and astonishing choreography are the hallmarks of this wildly creative, infectiously joyous production, which has had audiences cheering in more than 100 cities worldwide where Feet Don't Fail Me Now! has performed in sold-out engagements, capturing rave reviews and numerous awards. This one-night only performance will be presented 7:30pm, Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Oshman Family JCC Schultz Cultural Arts Hall, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) 4 hr Bjrg 131
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Thu Kelly 176
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Thu Frank 111
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Thu hitler 2
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,498 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC