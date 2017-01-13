Tap Sensation Rhythmic Circus Comes to Palo Alto

The Oshman Family JCC brings rapid-fire tap dancing accompanied by a swingin' seven-piece band to Palo Alto, when it presents the world renowned Rhythmic Circus in its international sensation show Feet Don't Fail Me Now! Brilliant staging and astonishing choreography are the hallmarks of this wildly creative, infectiously joyous production, which has had audiences cheering in more than 100 cities worldwide where Feet Don't Fail Me Now! has performed in sold-out engagements, capturing rave reviews and numerous awards. This one-night only performance will be presented 7:30pm, Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Oshman Family JCC Schultz Cultural Arts Hall, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.