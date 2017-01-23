Sunnyvale: Hebrew school looking for votes to win an $8,000 award
The South Peninsula Hebrew Day School in Sunnyvale is hoping to win an $8,000 award, but will need the community's help to do it. The Follett School Solutions challenge awards $200,000 worth of materials and services to 14 schools, including 10 "People's Choice" video winners who garner the most online votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 21
|Woody
|183
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 14
|momfor36years
|132
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Why does topix let their moderators harass post...
|Dec '16
|Yeah yeah
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC