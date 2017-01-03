Streamlined Ventures targets $40 mln for sophomore fund
Streamlined Ventures is seeking to raise $40 million for its second fund, according to an SEC filing . Based in Palo Alto, California, the venture firm is focused on mobile, social and enterprise web companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|25 min
|The Real Ron
|166
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Mon
|RjRj
|130
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
|ATTN: Jackasses at GOOGLE
|Dec 23
|ABC NEWS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC