Storm causes flooding, triggers evacuations
In this Saturday, Jan 21, 2017, photo, waves crash into the historic WW1-era ship called S.S. Palo Alto at Rio Del Mar in Aptos, Calif., after it was torn apart during a storm. The National Weather Service cautioned that the system was expected to gain strength into the evening Sunday and could be the strongest storm in at least seven years..
