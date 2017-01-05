Stanford Theatre to honor Debbie Reyn...

Stanford Theatre to honor Debbie Reynolds with double feature

The Stanford Theatre in Palo Alto is honoring Debbie Reynolds, shown here in 2011 with daughter Carrie Fisher, by showing two of her movies over the weekend of Jan. 6-8, 2017. The Stanford Theatre in Palo Alto is honoring Debbie Reynolds - who died at age 84 on Dec. 28, just a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher - with a double feature this weekend.

