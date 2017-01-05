Stanford Theatre to honor Debbie Reynolds with double feature
The Stanford Theatre in Palo Alto is honoring Debbie Reynolds, shown here in 2011 with daughter Carrie Fisher, by showing two of her movies over the weekend of Jan. 6-8, 2017. The Stanford Theatre in Palo Alto is honoring Debbie Reynolds - who died at age 84 on Dec. 28, just a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher - with a double feature this weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Almaden Resident.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|4 hr
|Rudy
|110
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Ron
|171
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|12 hr
|Sid123
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 2
|RjRj
|130
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC