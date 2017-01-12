St. Marka s Lutheran Church has a new pastor
The Rev. Tyrel Bramwell will preach his first sermon at the church - located at 795 Berding St. - Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Prior to coming to St. Mark's, Bramwell was the pastor of Christ Lutheran Church and School in Murray, Utah, near Salt Lake City.
