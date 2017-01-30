Sara Craven Named Chief Wealth Manage...

Sara Craven Named Chief Wealth Manager of Sand Hill Global Advisors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2017 -- Sand Hill Global Advisors, a provider of wealth management services in Silicon Valley, announced today that Senior Wealth Manager Sara Craven, CFP , has been promoted to the role of Chief Wealth Manager. Ms. Craven will be responsible for leading the firm's wealth management team as well as managing the overall client service experience for the firm.

