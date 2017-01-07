Santa Clara County courts face massive traffic ticket backlog
Traffic court clerk Gerry Jennuso stamps the back of a ticket on Jan. 4, 2017, indicating that the motorist showed up to take care of it but couldn't because it hadn't been entered into the system. Eager to take care of her speeding ticket promptly, Mercedes Munoz recently showed up at the Santa Clara courthouse - a full 10 days before the "promise to appear" deadline on her yellow citation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|18 hr
|Joey
|172
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Rudy
|110
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 5
|Sid123
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 2
|RjRj
|130
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC