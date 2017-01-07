Robber takes woman's purse at Stanford Shopping Center
A man ripped a purse from a woman's shoulder at a shopping center in Palo Alto Saturday night, according to police. It happened when a woman was walking to her car on the first floor of a parking garage at the Stanford Shopping Center around 6:20 p.m. A car pulled up next to her and a man got out from the passenger seat.
