Robber takes woman's purse at Stanfor...

Robber takes woman's purse at Stanford Shopping Center

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: KRON 4

A man ripped a purse from a woman's shoulder at a shopping center in Palo Alto Saturday night, according to police. It happened when a woman was walking to her car on the first floor of a parking garage at the Stanford Shopping Center around 6:20 p.m. A car pulled up next to her and a man got out from the passenger seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mon Capone 173
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Sun coon dogs 3
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 5 Sid123 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 2 RjRj 130
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Santa Clara County was issued at January 10 at 9:57AM PST

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,388 • Total comments across all topics: 277,793,243

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC