Researchers struggle to replicate 5 influential cancer experiments from top labs
Even as the scientific community fights against pseudoscience, climate change denial, the anti-vaccine movement and other forms of suspicion and superstition, it has an internal, nagging conundrum: Important experiments often can't be replicated. This "reproducibility" problem is now flaring in the field of cancer biology, the focus of a series of studies to be published Thursday that is already triggering consternation - even outrage - among some of the country's top scientists and most prestigious laboratories.
