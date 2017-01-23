Reduction of the most common cause of...

Reduction of the most common cause of maternal death worldwide

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

In a study to be presented Friday, Jan. 27, in the oral concurrent session, at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting, researchers with the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative, based at Stanford University, Palo Alto, Ca., will present Reduction of Severe Maternal Morbidity from Hemorrhage Using a State-Wide Perinatal Collaborative. The California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative is comprised of multi stakeholder professional organizations , hospitals, public health department and public representatives working together to end preventable mortality and morbidity in maternity care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 14 momfor36years 132
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 12 hitler 2
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec '16 Yeah yeah 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,213 • Total comments across all topics: 278,191,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC