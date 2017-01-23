Reduction of the most common cause of maternal death worldwide
In a study to be presented Friday, Jan. 27, in the oral concurrent session, at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's annual meeting, The Pregnancy Meeting, researchers with the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative, based at Stanford University, Palo Alto, Ca., will present Reduction of Severe Maternal Morbidity from Hemorrhage Using a State-Wide Perinatal Collaborative. The California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative is comprised of multi stakeholder professional organizations , hospitals, public health department and public representatives working together to end preventable mortality and morbidity in maternity care.
