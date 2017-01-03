Rare delusion makes it seem a loved one is a stranger
Some quirks of the mind can't yet be understood. But a new study may be closing in on one longstanding mystery: why someone might have delusions that a loved one is a stranger, or fail to recognize the family dog.
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|14 hr
|Joey
|172
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Rudy
|110
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 5
|Sid123
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 2
|RjRj
|130
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
