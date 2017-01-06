Public Agenda: retail preservation, school equity, Office for Civil Rights
The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss existing litigation, Slezak v. City of Palo Alto.
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Rudy
|110
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Ron
|171
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Thu
|Sid123
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 2
|RjRj
|130
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
