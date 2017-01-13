Police nab getaway driver in Stanford Shopping Center robberies
Palo Alto police arrested Delbin Noe Hernandez-Elvir, left, and Oscar Manuel Elena, right, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Hernandez-Elvir was arrested in connection to two robberies at the Stanford Shopping Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|momfor36years
|132
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Jan 12
|Kelly
|176
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC