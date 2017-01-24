Plus: Parents block my driveway, and ...

Plus: Parents block my driveway, and when I tell them to move, they get irate.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Q So, even with the very narrow window that is available for work on the San Francisquito Creek Bridge over Highway 101, how is it that such a small bridge is taking so long to upgrade? And even when it is completed, I'm sure there will be another project , that will cause a slowdown immediately. It's almost as if there's a conspiracy to keep traffic slow through Palo Alto.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Jan 21 Woody 183
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 14 momfor36years 132
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 12 Frank 111
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 12 hitler 2
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Jan 8 coon dogs 3
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Why does topix let their moderators harass post... Dec '16 Yeah yeah 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,638 • Total comments across all topics: 278,238,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC