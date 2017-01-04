Plus: A letter to Dodge about those street-racing commercials draws a 'smug' defense.
Q Can you can shed any light on the bridge replacement project that has left Highway 101 in Palo Alto torn up all year. Wasn't it supposed to be finished by now? I've noticed very little progress in the past couple of months, and many days when I crawl past, I don't see work happening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|2 hr
|Sid123
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|8 hr
|Kelly
|170
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 2
|RjRj
|130
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Dec 25
|mnthind
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC