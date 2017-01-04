Plus: A letter to Dodge about those s...

Plus: A letter to Dodge about those street-racing commercials draws a 'smug' defense.

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Inside Bay Area

Q Can you can shed any light on the bridge replacement project that has left Highway 101 in Palo Alto torn up all year. Wasn't it supposed to be finished by now? I've noticed very little progress in the past couple of months, and many days when I crawl past, I don't see work happening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... 2 hr Sid123 1
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 8 hr Kelly 170
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 2 RjRj 130
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
News Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C... Dec 26 Charlie Chan 5
News Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc... Dec 25 mnthind 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Santa Clara County was issued at January 05 at 9:16AM PST

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,484 • Total comments across all topics: 277,637,536

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC