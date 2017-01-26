PG&E may remove 77 trees in Willow Glen

PG&E may remove 77 trees in Willow Glen

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

PG&E may cut down dozens of trees along three major streets in Willow Glen so it will have clearer access to underground gas pipelines in emergencies. San Jose city arborist Russell Hansen said 77 trees on public property have been flagged for "consideration of removal" along Curtner and Booksin avenues and Dry Creek Road.

