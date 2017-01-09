Palo Alto superintendent seeks revisions on federal agreement

Palo Alto Unified Superintendent Max McGee is seeking to limit certain reporting and investigatory requirements outlined by the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights in a draft resolution agreement related to two yearslong sexual-harassment cases at Gunn and Palo Alto high schools. The school board will discuss the resolution agreement and McGee's recommended revisions for the first time publicly at Tuesday night's board meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.