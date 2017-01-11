Palo Alto school officials react to federal sexual harassment directives
Palo Alto school officials publicly discussed for the first time Tuesday directives from the federal Office for Civil Rights to address campus sexual harassment. The U.S. Department of Education last month released an 11-page draft resolution agreement outlining changes the district should make to its sexual harassment policies, procedures and investigative responsibilities to comply with federal Title IX laws.
