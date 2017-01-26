Palo Alto residents wary of traffic, housing shortage as Stanford grows

Stanford's plans to expand through 2035 do not go far enough to curb traffic congestion and increase affordable housing, Palo Alto residents and university students and employees said during a community meeting Wednesday. The university has submitted an application to Santa Clara County seeking a general use permit to add nearly 2.3 million square feet of academic buildings and up to 3,150 on-campus housing units for students, staff and faculty.

