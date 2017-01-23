Palo Alto police investigate indecent exposure near Baylands
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a case of indecent exposure near the Palo Alto Baylands entrance. A woman called police on Sunday to report the incident, which took place Friday afternoon, according to a news release police issued Monday.
