Palo Alto Players to Unveil 2017-2018 Season on 1/28

Palo Alto Players' Artistic Director Patrick Klein will announce the theatre company's 87th season, Saturday, January 28 at 4 pm at the Lucie Stern Theater in Palo Alto. The event is FREE and open to the public and includes complimentary wine, light refreshments, and a first-look at the five shows comprising the 2017-2018 season with special performances by Palo Alto Players' actors.

