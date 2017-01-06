Palo Alto Players to Unveil 2017-2018 Season on 1/28

Palo Alto Players' Artistic Director Patrick Klein will announce the theatre company's 87th season, Saturday, January 28 at 4 pm at the Lucie Stern Theater in Palo Alto. The event is FREE and open to the public and includes complimentary wine, light refreshments, and a first-look at the five shows comprising the 2017-2018 season with special performances by Palo Alto Players' actors.

