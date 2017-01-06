Palo Alto Players to Unveil 2017-2018 Season on 1/28
Palo Alto Players' Artistic Director Patrick Klein will announce the theatre company's 87th season, Saturday, January 28 at 4 pm at the Lucie Stern Theater in Palo Alto. The event is FREE and open to the public and includes complimentary wine, light refreshments, and a first-look at the five shows comprising the 2017-2018 season with special performances by Palo Alto Players' actors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Joey
|172
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Thu
|Rudy
|110
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 5
|Sid123
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 2
|RjRj
|130
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
|Despite growing Asian population, Irvine City C...
|Dec 26
|Charlie Chan
|5
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC