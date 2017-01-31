Palo Alto Players announce slate for ...

Palo Alto Players announce slate for 2017-18 season

18 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Palo Alto Players' Artistic Director Patrick Klein on Jan. 28 revealed the troupe's slate of five plays for its 2017-18 season. The season, which the company is calling "The Worlds Turned Upside Down," includes "Million Dollar Quartet," "Peter Pan," "The Laramie Project," "Rock of Ages" and "The Man Who Came to Dinner."

