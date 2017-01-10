Palo Alto moves to delay commission a...

Palo Alto moves to delay commission appointements

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

Palo Alto officials on Monday night moved to delay the city's process for appointing new members to three local commissions, opting instead to reopen the application process in hopes of attracting more candidates and giving new council members a greater say in the selection process. In a decision that could leave several local boards shorthanded for several months, the council agreed to defer its scheduled appointments to the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Historic Resources Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Mon Capone 173
News Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto Sun coon dogs 3
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Jan 5 Rudy 110
30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon... Jan 5 Sid123 1
My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09) Jan 2 RjRj 130
Sunnyvale park on December 4th Dec 31 Daria 1
Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer Dec 30 Mayer Lovelace 3
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Santa Clara County was issued at January 10 at 9:57AM PST

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,045 • Total comments across all topics: 277,785,571

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC