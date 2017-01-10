Palo Alto moves to delay commission appointements

Palo Alto officials on Monday night moved to delay the city's process for appointing new members to three local commissions, opting instead to reopen the application process in hopes of attracting more candidates and giving new council members a greater say in the selection process. In a decision that could leave several local boards shorthanded for several months, the council agreed to defer its scheduled appointments to the Parks and Recreation Commission and the Historic Resources Board.

