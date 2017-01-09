Palo Alto man arrested for prowling in Pleasanton neighborhood
Two Palo Alto residents were found by police allegedly prowling early Saturday morning in a Pleasanton neighborhood where several cars had been rummaged through. One -- Daniel Vasquez, 25 -- was arrested and booked into county jail.
