Palo Alto: Hoover Elementary to get $23 million facelift
The Palo Alto school board voted 4-0 Tuesday to approve a $23 million project aimed at improving a 1950s-era campus that hasn't seen much more than fresh carpet and paint at its reopening in 1997. School officials say the goal is to find the best way to use the small space offered by the "cramped" 5.3-acre campus.
