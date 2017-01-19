Palo Alto: Gunn student makes room for education in Bay Area
Gunn High School senior Kevin Ji, right, got a front row view of First Lady Michelle Obama's last White house speech on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Ji is pictured here with celebrity guests, Usher and Carla Hall, and other student advisers of Better Make Room, Obama's initiative to improve access to college and increase graduation rates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Ron
|182
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 14
|momfor36years
|132
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|Jan 12
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC