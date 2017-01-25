Palo Alto delays decision on Cal Ave homes
The Palo Alto City Council on Monday postponed deciding whether to raze and replace three California Avenue homes after residents complained about inadequate public notification and excessive basement construction dewatering. The city's approval last fall of the project at 900 N. California Ave. is being appealed by Beatrix Cashmore and Nicholas Kaposhilin, who live on the same block.
