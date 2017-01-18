Palo Alto cuts school administrator to save money
Markus Autrey, the former principal of Los Gatos High School, has been hired as deputy superintendent of the Palo Alto Unified School District. Superintendent Max McGee said he decided to eliminate an associate superintendent position, held by Markus Autrey, as a cost-saving measure to help defray the district's $3.3 million budget shortfall.
