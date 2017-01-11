Palo Alto, 844 E. Charleston Rd., Jan...

Palo Alto, 844 E. Charleston Rd., Jan. 13, 14 & 15, 10-3

DESIGN/STAGING FIRM IS MOVING AND SELLING MUCH OF THEIR EXISTING INVENTORY. SOME OF THE ITEMS TO BE OFFERED ARE: Dining room chairs, occasional chairs, black leather sofa, beautiful curved ivory sofa, rugs, coffee tables, dressers, tons of mirrors & art, lamps, decorative pillows, bedding, linen, conference table, office chairs, desks, home accents, vases, boxes, dishes, wall hangings, clocks, bolts of decorative fabric, decorative kitchen items, Black wicker-red Asian armoires-entertainment units, light fixtures, Asian bamboo cabinet, hardware, silk trees, patio furniture, candlesticks, silverplate, India vases, glass vases, 2 free standing basketball hoops, holiday, exercise equip., CD's, DVD's, & MUCH MORE! Weather looks promising but if you need to schedule a pick up during the following week, that will be o.k. Please bring cash to speed up the line!

