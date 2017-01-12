More
Half of people tested at mobile clinics were unaware they had a condition that's often referred to as a "silent killer" -- high blood pressure, a new Canadian study reveals. Half of people tested at mobile clinics were unaware they had a condition that's often referred to as a "silent killer" -- high blood pressure, a new Canadian study reveals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|54 min
|Kelly
|176
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|Frank
|111
|30% ACWD water bill increase for Newark, Fremon...
|12 hr
|hitler
|2
|Man in car exposes himself to woman in Palo Alto
|Jan 8
|coon dogs
|3
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Jan 2
|RjRj
|130
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|Dec 31
|Daria
|1
|Yahoo! to fire Marissa Mayer
|Dec 30
|Mayer Lovelace
|3
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC